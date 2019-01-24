Mansfield Woodhouse lads scouting for litter

Two self starting Mansfield lads have taken on a litter picking challenge to clean up their town and earn scouting badges.

Samworth Academy pupil Oliver Harvie 11, and brother Elliott 5, who goes to Lees Park Primary School are members of 4th Mansfield Woodhouse Scout Group.

Oliver regularly runs the Mansfield Park Run every Saturday and from the beginning of the year he noticed all the litter strewn around the area so he decided to do his bit and started a litter pick for half an hour after his run.

Oliver is aiming to earn a Community Impact badge for his efforts which he hopes to continue until March.

He has already earned his chief Scout Silver badge.

He said: “I wanted to get as many badges as I can. this is one I could do and so I thought I would give it a go.

He and his brother spend about an hour a week litter picking around the Manor Sport complex.

“The rubbish around her is quite bad especially on paths and in bushes where people walk, said Oliver.

“There are wrappers and chewing gum all over the place, it’s horrible.”

Elliott who is one of the Beavers is helping his brother and working towards his own badge.

Between them they have filled six bin liners with litter.

Their proud dad Alex, who is one of the group’s leaders for Cubs and Beavers said: “I am very proud of them both . They came up with the idea themselves.”