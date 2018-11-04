Mansfield woman makes emotional plea for return of her stolen dog

A heartbroken woman whose dog was stolen during a burglary in Mansfield is offering a cash reward for the return of her treasured pet.

The woman, who police have only identified as Carol, returned to her home in Chesterfield Road on August 31 to find a number of items were missing - but most importantly five-year-old Lola the Schnoodle had gone.

Carol, who first got Lola when she was 10-weeks-old, said: "I'm completely heartbroken.

"It's been such a traumatic time for me and my son.

"Lola is totally devoted to us and I know she will be suffering from the separation.

"It's been a constant worry throughout the nine weeks she's been gone.

"Lola has been part of our lives for years - she's not just an animal she's part of the family.

"It was her fifth birthday last week so that was particularly difficult.

"I just want her back on the sofa cuddling up with us.

"She may look different from the photos as her fur might be quite long now."

A Nottinghamshire Police spokesperson said: "Lola's collar was kindly posted back to the family a few days after the burglary, as her pet tag had their address on it. Did you post it? Can you help us establish where it was found? If this was you, please get in touch with us."

Carol added: "I'm really grateful to the person who posted her collar back to me, but knowing where they found it may be a clue for the police, so please get in touch.

"I'd rather my whole house was emptied during the burglary than Lola being taken.

"I just hope she is safe.

"I'd do anything to have her back."

A 47-year-old man was arrested in connection with the burglary and has been released under investigation.

Enquiries are ongoing.

If anyone can help police with their investigation, call 101, quoting incident number 318 of September 1.