Mansfield woman among five people sentenced over Hyson Green firearm discharge

Two men and two women have been locked up for a combined total of more than 24 years in connection with a firearm discharge in Hyson Green.

Ravel McClean, 18, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence and theft from a motor vehicle. He was jailed for seven years and two months.

Savannah McDevitt, 20, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence, theft from a motor vehicle, possession with intent to supply cocaine and heroin and possession of ammunition for a firearm without a certificate. She was given a sentence of seven years and six months.

Nathan Winfield, 27, of Elgar Gardens, St Ann’s, was jailed for seven years and two months after pleading guilty to possessing a prohibited weapon, namely a sawn-off shotgun, and also possession of a firearm without a certificate, namely a double-barrelled shotgun.

Mary Anne Turton, 36, of Sargent Gardens, St Ann’s, pleaded guilty to possessing a prohibited weapon, namely a sawn-off shotgun, and also possession of a firearm without a certificate, namely a double-barrelled shotgun. She was given a sentence of two years and five months.

And Sarah Burgess, 28, of George Street, Mansfield, pleaded guilty to assisting McLean and McDevitt by impeding their apprehension having committed the above offence. She was handed a two-year suspended prison sentence and given a community service order.

All five defendants were sentenced at Nottingham Crown Court yesterday, Friday, April 5..

It follows reports by members of the public of gunshots heard in the Oldknow Street area of Hyson Green at around 8pm on August 21, 2018. No-one was injured during the incident.

Officers investigating the incident recovered two guns from Turton's address. They were found inside holdalls which were placed inside a vacuum cleaner box.

Speaking after the sentencing Detective Inspector Steve Wragg said: "I hope the prison sentences imposed today send a strong message to anyone who is involved in gun crime that we will deal with them robustly.

"No-one was injured but clearly discharging a firearm in public is a hugely reckless act and one that could have fatal consequences.

"Like the communities who are affected by these incidents we find it completely unacceptable that guns have been used in Nottinghamshire.

"Our priority is to keep people safe. That’s why we’re taking more action against those who carry out these violent crimes but we need help from our communities.

"Violence on our streets is something none of us should tolerate or be passive about. Information passed to us could help prevent these incidents happening in the first place.

"Tell us if you know that someone has a gun or any weapon. Tell us if you know who is involved in the incidents you hear about and tell us if you have any concerns at all. If you suspect a relative or friend of carrying a weapon we are here to support you in having that initial conversation.

"If you have any information relating to the use or possession of firearms or knives in Nottinghamshire, I would urge you to contact us on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."