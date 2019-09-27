Mansfield veterans’ support group praised

Praise has been heaped on a group supporting former servicemen and women from Mansfield and Ashfield.

Gloria De Piero, Ashfield MP, said the North Notts and Mansfield district veterans’ support group “can prove to be a lifeline” for former members of our Armed Forces.

David Pryor and Gloria De Piero.

She met David Pryor, from Kirkby, who runs the group which hosts a fortnightly breakfast club for veterans.

Its aim is to combat isolation and build confidence, to help veterans adjust to back to civilian life.

Mr Pryor, aged 69,who served with the Parachute Regiment in Northern Ireland, was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder himself and has had treatment to help him cope with the symptoms.

He said: “Lots of people don’t want anybody to know about it because you have got to be a ‘man’s man’ and it’s seen as a sign of weakness.

“However, I do know what they are going through and I can talk to them and help them to get any help they might need.”

The group meets at the multi-faith centre on Kirkland Avenue, Mansfield, every other Monday, from 10.30-1pm.

Mrs De Piero said: “Our Armed Forces give such magnificent service, but are often left to fend for themselves when they leave the Army, Navy or Air Force. Groups like this can prove to be a lifeline and it is fantastic that David is running this for local veterans.”

n To find out more about the group, call Mr Pryor on 07488 269259.

or email davidpryor18@gmail.com