Mansfield u3a welcomes special guest to current affairs group

Mansfield & District u3a’s current affairs group welcomed a special guest to their latest meeting – Mansfield mayor Andy Abrahams.

By Carole HarrisonContributor
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 10th Dec 2022, 11:55am

Mr Abrahams took copies of the Mansfield Plan for the group to see the proposals for different quarters of the town, which enabled a full and frank discussion about local affairs, which was of interest to all the members.

Members were able to ask questions which were all answered – all in all, a very positive meeting, led by Graham Headworth and well attended.

The u3a is a volunteer-led organisation, overseen by the Charity Commission.

Andy Abrahams, Mansfield mayor, centre, with members of Mansfield & District u3a's current affairs group.
The gardening group once again had the return of an excellent speaker, Janet from Minster Flowers, Southwell. Janet never ceases to amaze with her amazing creations, which she kindly donated for the raffle, so five members went home very happy indeed with their Christmas creations.

December 1 saw Mansfield Museum launch its annual Christmas Tree Caper. The entrance arcade becomes an avenue of themed Christmas Trees created by local schools, charities and businesses.

Mansfield & District u3a once again provided a tree to showcase their extensive range of groups. Members hand crafted new decorations for the tree.

