Mansfield Town players spread Easter joy at hospice

Players from Mansfield Town Football Club helped spread some Easter joy by delivering chocolate eggs to patients at John Eastwood Hospice in Mansfield.

First team players, along with members from the Stags’ under 21s squad, visited patients and their families in an hour-long stay.

Hayden White with a young fan

Stags’ director Steve Middleton, who visited the hospice with the players, said: “As a community club, we endeavour to help as many different people within our area as we possibly can.

“The players delivered Easter eggs to patients, and spent time chatting with them and their families. We

hope our short stay helped those who we visited.”

Diane Humphreys, hospice manager, said: “John Eastwood hospice is a great part of the community, with volunteers of all ages and all walks of life.

The first team with the donations

"Mansfield Town Football Club is a very big part of the community and that’s what a visit like this is about, bringing the community together.

“A visit like this is a great boost to our patients, who are sadly coming to the end of their lives. It can make them feel valued and have self-worth, even at this time of their lives.”