Mansfield Town need you to help clear the snow

Mansfield Town FC are asking for supporters to help clear snow from the football pitch.

The club is asking for help at the One Call Stadium, Quarry Lane to prepare for Tuesday night's home match against Lincoln City.

The big sweep will take place on Sunday, March 4, from 10am until 11.30am to assist groundstaff in clearing snow and moving frost covers.



Willing supporters should report to the main reception at One Call Stadium for the above time and are advised to bring, where possible, snow shovels, sweeping brushes and wheelbarrows.



Head groundsman Michael Merriman is the point of contact.

A spokesman from the club said: "Weather forecasts are positive ahead of the match.



"The club would greatly appreciate the time and effort of any willing volunteers this Sunday.



"The contest would be the first match under new Stags' boss David Flitcroft as we aim to continue our fine form in Sky Bet League Two."