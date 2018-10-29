Mansfield Town FC team up with the Royal British Legion to release special edition poppy pin

The Royal British Legion and Mansfield Town FC have joined forces to produce a poppy pin, to commemorate the Centenary of the end of the First World War.

Stags fans will now be able to show their support for both their team, and the Royal British Legion.

The commemorative designs, which incorporates the Stags badge, have been made ahead of Remembrance Day, on November 11, with this year’s events marking exactly 100 years since the end of the First World War.

The pin, which costs £2.99, not only acts as a symbol of remembrance for the brave men and women who have lost their lives or have been injured during conflict, but all profits from their sale go directly to The Royal British Legion and their important work providing care and support to all members of the Armed Forces community.

Grab yourself a pin whilst stocks last at www.poppyshop.org.uk