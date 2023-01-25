The £2.7m comes as part of a wider £150m package on mental health funding outlined by government.

The package ensures local mental health services are fully funded and supported up to 2025, ensuring people in Mansfield are able to access the help when they need it.

A key element of this package is a focus on crisis services and improved health-based places of safety.

Coun Ben Bradley at the launch of Conservatives for Mental Health.

It is well known patients presenting with mental health problems are twice as likely to spend 12 hours or more in emergency departments than other patients.

While some of these patients will be in A&E for urgent medical care, often they would be better treated elsewhere.

That is why this funding helps to establish those specialist treatment points outside of A&E which can prove to be crucial for those experiencing a mental health crisis.

This funding will also ensure local mental health services have access to new mental health ambulances to transport specialist staff to those in urgent need.

This means more people can be treated quickly and on site or transported to an appropriate setting for their recovery.

Coun Bradley, also Nottinghamshire Council leader and member for Mansfield North, said: “It is brilliant to see Mansfield is receiving a £2.7m investment into our local mental health services.

“I have long campaigned on the issue of mental health, particularly men’s mental health which is often neglected, and so I am pleased to see that campaign bringing results.’

“People going through a mental health crisis deserve our care and support as they recover from that difficult period.

“While many of these people end up in A&E, there are often more appropriate settings for them where they can be seen by specialist staff quicker. That is why I am pleased this funding will be used to establish more crisis cafes, crisis houses and other safe spaces for people experiencing mental health difficulties.’

“Of course, there are also those experiencing mental health challenges who may not be able to get themselves to one of these places. I’m pleased the funding will also allow the procurement of mental health ambulances to bring specialist staff to the person affected and treat them at the scene, or take them to an appropriate setting.’