Mansfield taxi driver loses appeal after fare dispute

A Mansfield taxi driver has lost his appeal against having his licence revoked after he drove off leaving two female passengers in a vulnerable situation following a dispute over a fare.

Mr Lal Miah, 48, of Mansfield Road, Clipstone, had his licence revoked on May 15, 2018 by Mansfield District Council after the council deemed he was not a fit and proper person to hold a licence.

Following complaints from members of the public, a council investigation had found Mr Miah had not behaved in a civil and orderly manner, failed to take precautions to ensure the safety of the passenger getting out of his vehicle, refused to give his name on request, failed to clearly display his driver’s badge and refused to produce his badge on request. Further, despite being asked by the passengers, the driver had also refused to use his meter.

Mr Miah’s appeal was heard at the Mansfield Magistrates’ Court on Friday October 19.

After hearing witness evidence and considering CCTV footage of the incident, the court agreed with the council that Mr Miah’s driving manoeuvre was dangerous and as a licensing authority, the council was not wrong to revoke his licence.

Mr Miah was ordered to pay £1,000 towards the council’s legal costs incurred in defending this appeal.

Jacqueline Collins, Mansfield District Council’s Director of Governance and Monitoring Officer, said: “We were always confident in our original decision and are pleased that the magistrates’ court was in agreement.

“Mansfield District Council will always seek to take action against any taxi drivers who do not adhere to the high standards required by legislation and policy. We would encourage anyone who has any concerns about a taxi or a driver to report them to the driver’s licensing authority, and if necessary, to the police.

“I would like to thank the members of the public who reported their original concerns and who gave evidence in court. Without their assistance, the safety of members of the public could have been at risk.”

Mansfield District Council’s Licensing team is keen to hear about any incidents involving MDC licensed vehicles, particularly any incidents where MDC licensed drivers are refusing to use their meters. Please contact them on 01623 463181.