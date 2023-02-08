The successful bid, led by the council’s cultural services department, will bring a Changing Place to the new hub facility on Carr Lane and offer accessible facilities for those who need extra equipment and space to use the toilets safely and comfortably.The funding is part of a national Government scheme. It confirmed it will be distributing more than £7 million to 64 councils to fund Changing Places across the UK, bringing the total of facility toilets across England to 1,900.

This funding is now subject to a delegated decision by the council’s portfolio holder, who will consider whether to accept the funding from the Government in the coming weeks.

The success of the funding follows another successful bid for the same fund in March 2022, which saw the council be awarded £183,200 to deliver Changing Places in Mansfield Museum and the Four Seasons Shopping Centre.

An artist's impression of the proposed Warsop Health Hub.

Andy Abrahams, Mansfield mayor, said: “I am so pleased to see once again we have been successful in our bid to make Mansfield a welcoming and safe space for all visitors and residents in the town.

“We are thrilled to see more money being invested in Mansfield’s facilities.

“Changing Places toilets provide a dignified and hygienic option for people who need and deserve it. I am pleased to say work for the two Changing Places we previously were successful in our bid for is progressing, with works scheduled to start in the town centre in the spring.

“Everyone has the right to access their community, and this is another big step for the council to help us provide even more appropriate solutions for local disabled people and their families.”

The hub scheme is one of six projects included in the council’s bid to the Government’s Towns Fund.

Of the £12.3m awarded from the Fund to the district, £3m is allocated to the health hub plan.

Once complete in September 2024, the hub will see a new swimming pool, a changing village, a fitness suite, a multi-purpose hall, a café and a new and improved multi-use games area created in the parish.

Dehenna Davison, Levelling Up minister, said: “Everyone deserves to have the freedom to enjoy their local communities – without the fear of whether or not they’re going to be able to access the facilities they need.

“Today’s funding will see 120 new Changing Places toilets in places where they are most needed, helping ensure disabled people and their carers can go about their lives with dignity.”