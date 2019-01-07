Mansfield students raise thousands to send ill children to Lapland

Students and staff with the cheque.
Students at St Edmund’s Primary School in Mansfield Woodhouse have raised £2700 to send three terminally ill children on an adventure of a lifetime.

The money has been donated to children’s charity When you Wish Upon a Star, to send the ill children and their families to Lapland for next Christmas.

Kirsty Lowde, school office manager said: “We are truly overwhelmed by the love, support and generosity our families have given. We have raised an astonishing £2700, the most we have ever raised. Three families will now be able to go and meet Santa at Lapland to create special Christmas memories.”