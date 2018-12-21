Mansfield soldier to organise rough sleep for homeless ex-servicemen

Mansfield Woodhouse soldier Luke Bennett is organising a sponsored rough sleep in Mansfield to raise money for homeless ex-servicemen and women.

Luke, aged 28 , currently serving in the Logistics Corps is inviting people to become involved the sleep in the town centre on January 4 to raise awareness and money for the Soldiers Off the Street charity.

Dedicated to help the forgotten ex service personnel whose lives have been affected by homelessness. A Facebook page, Mansfield Rough Sleep, is being set up.