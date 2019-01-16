Mansfield Market place.

Mansfield snow pictures from 1961 to 2015

With the threat of more snow on the horizon.

We take a look back through our picture archives of winters past.

Derby Road at the Coxmoor traffic lights.

1. Snow falls mid April 1981

Checking the depth of snow at the stags ground.

2. Match called off

Attempting to clear the pitch - 1961.

3. Clearing snow at the stags ground

Camping exhibition Berry Hill 1981.

4. Snow covered tents

View more
Page 1 of 5