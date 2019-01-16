Mansfield snow pictures from 1961 to 2015 With the threat of more snow on the horizon. We take a look back through our picture archives of winters past. 1. Snow falls mid April 1981 Derby Road at the Coxmoor traffic lights. Mansfield Chad jpimedia Buy a Photo 2. Match called off Checking the depth of snow at the stags ground. Mansfield Chad jpimedia Buy a Photo 3. Clearing snow at the stags ground Attempting to clear the pitch - 1961. Mansfield Chad jpimedia Buy a Photo 4. Snow covered tents Camping exhibition Berry Hill 1981. Mansfield Chad jpimedia Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 5