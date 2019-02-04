Mansfield slimmer halves his body weight by trampolining

Jordan Martinez has said that people don't recognise him after he lost 13 stone, and credits trampolining for changing his life.

The 23-year old, who worked in a call centre before becoming a personal trainer, weighed 25st at his heaviest and wore size 5XL.

Jordan, from Bildworth, changed his lifestyle when doctors warned that if he did not change, he would not live to see 30.

He said: "Being overweight at a young age was devastating for me.

"By the time I was 15, I weighed 16 stone. I found it incredibly difficult trying to control my eating and being cruelly mocked in school exacerbated the issue.

"Aged 20, my doctor told me I weighed 25 stone and that I wouldn't live to see my 30th birthday. I knew I needed to change my life.'

Jordan has now weights12st and wearsmedium clothes, but he hasnot finished his fitness journey.

Before he lost weight, Jordan's diet consisted of large pizzas, cereal and Chinese takeaways.

After joining Slimming World, Jordan was inspired to get fit - by trampolining.

He said: "The trend in trampolining has soared over the past few years and I've found it certainly one of the best and most enjoyable ways to get fit.

"Clients are astonished at the versatility of trampolining, as it burns calories but also builds stamina.

"A top tip that I really push during our trampoline exercise classes is to jump higher because it makes the workout more intense – it really does bring great results!'

Jordan now teaches a range of fitness sessions for children and adults at Mansfield’s i-Jump trampoline park.

"Now I'm building muscle, the goal is to increase my weight and minimise body fat so I can make sure I'm gaining "good" weight,' he said.

"I'd like to hit 13 stone with a body fat percentage of 8-10 per cent.

"My confidence has sky-rocketed and my relentless hard work has achieved life changing results which I want to use to help encourage other people to do the same.

After an appeal for skin-removal surgery, his amazing transformation was featured on ITV this week on Davina McCall’s This Time Next Year’.

His appeal for funding for his surgery featured on our front page in 2017 .

But it was spotted by an eminent plastic surgeon who teamed up with a world leading expert to offer their services for free.

Stephi Grayson, operations manager at i-Jump added: 'We've seen a big rise in the popularity of our classes in the past year and Jordan is a real inspiration to everyone who meets him.

'We have been putting customers first and extending our offering by running numerous classes to cover all ages and abilities.

'Trampolining has been life-changing for Jordan and we're excited to see more people jump into 2019 under his fitness guidance.'

Jordan's diet before

Breakfast: half a box of sugary cereal

Lunch: McDonald’s (large Big Mac meal no lettuce with extra portion of large fries, extra cheeseburger and strawberry milkshake) or KFC (large boneless banquet with extra portion of fries, milky bar Krushem and three bbq chicken wraps no lettuce)

Dinner: 15” donner meat pizza with large curly fries and two tubs of Ben and Jerry’s cookie dough ice cream

Late night: Chinese takeaway (two spring rolls, large plain chow mein noodles, egg fried rice, crispy shredded beef and a bag of prawn crackers)

Snacks: multi packs of crisps, more to share bags of peanut M&Ms, boxes of Cornettos

Jordan's diet after

Meal 1: 100g shreddies & 350ml skimmed milk

Meal 2: 200g oats soaked in 400ml skimmed milk overnight in fridge

Meal 3: Tesco healthy living cod mornay, mashed potato & peas

Meal 4: Chicken breast

Meal 5: 200g spaghetti (dry weight), 250g 5% fat mince, one container Dolmio sauce and 100g mozzarella cheese

Snacks: 0% fat yogurt, Halo Top ice cream, peanut M&Ms, Toblerone (not all on the same day like snacks before losing weight!)