Secondary school league tables

Mansfield secondary school league tables: how did your school score?

The new secondary school league tables have been published for schools in England today by the Department for Education.

The performance tables now score schools using "Progress 8" - how pupils have improved between the end of key stage 2 (junior school) and the end of key stage 4 (their GCSE years), compared to pupils across England who got similar results at the end of key stage 2, based on up to eight qualifications. Here's more on how schools are scored.

1. All Saints Catholic Voluntary Academy

2. The Joseph Whitaker School

3. The Brunts Academy

4. Garibaldi College

