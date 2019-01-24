Mansfield secondary school league tables: how did your school score?

The performance tables now score schools using "Progress 8" - how pupils have improved between the end of key stage 2 (junior school) and the end of key stage 4 (their GCSE years), compared to pupils across England who got similar results at the end of key stage 2, based on up to eight qualifications. Here's more on how schools are scored.





1. All Saints Catholic Voluntary Academy Progress 8 score: 0.31. Description: Above average. Attainment 8 score: 49.1

2. The Joseph Whitaker School Progress 8 score: 0.09. Description: Average. Attainment 8 score: 46.4

3. The Brunts Academy Progress 8 score: -0.01. Description: Average. Attainment 8 score: 46.8

4. Garibaldi College Progress 8 score: -0.07. Description: Average. Attainment 8 score: 41.8

