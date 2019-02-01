Mansfield school defends decision to take year 11 to prom by coach

The CEO of a Mansfield school has defended the decision to not allow pupils to take their own transport to their prom in June.

Claire-Marie Cuthbert, CEO of the Evolve Trust, which is responsible for Brunts Academy, defended the decision after a parent complained.

The parent of a pupil in year 11 at the school, on Park Avenue, has complained to the school.

Although pupils may take their own transport to school, they will then be taken to the prom venue via coach.

The parent said: “All students are required to travel to the venue on a bus that is to be provided by the school, rather than the usual limo or car.

“Students have been told that if they arrive by their own transport, they will be turned away.

“Just think of how uncomfortable the students are going to be on a cramped dingy bus, especially if it’s warm.

“The whole point of a prom is that the students can get there how they please.

“What other school takes students by coach?

“Proper party pooping if you ask me what kind of school does such a thing?"

However, Dawn Pare, operations and marketing lead for the trust said pupils are allowed to take their own transport to the school, where a coach will take them to the prom venue.

Ms Pare said “The coach to prom is also about safeguarding - there was an instance last year where students took alcohol in their transport and we want to stop anything like that from happening again.

“Students can get any transport they like to school, which is where we will all meet to go on a coach to the prom venue.

“We are all one family and are going to the prom together. “

Ms Cuthbert added: “We are a very diverse school.

“We don’t want any of our pupils to feel left out at prom, as one of our values is inclusivity.”