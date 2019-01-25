Mansfield's singing superstar Becca B releases new single

Mansfield singing superstar Becca B is ready to storm the charts with her new single, bang the drum.

The singer from Rainworth, real name Rebecca Baker, has been going from strength to strength since she released her debut single in 2016.

Her new track, produced by German producer Nico Reitmeier, has been described as a catchy, upbeat song inspired by real-life events.

Becca, aged 33, said: “The song is about when love hits you, and you want to let go but you just can’t help your emotions or the way you feel.”

Becca began singing professionally at the age of 12, working with various groups, setups, and bands, learning her craft as well as, growing her fanbase.

Becca’s has performed at Party in the Park and the Ashfield Show where she supported Stacey Solomon.

Bang the drum, released on March 1, was also featured on BBC Music Introducing’s radio show on January 12.

A business development manager by trade, the singer began focusing her attention on songwriting in 2009 and later, joined a band in 2010.

Bands included Girls Aloud and The Saturdays tribute acts, as well as being the lead singer in the rock band Planet Friday.

Becca said: “It all started from there really, with amazing people being part of this journey at the right times.

“I had some success in the bands and managed to get quite the following but I decided I wanted a solo career writing my own material.”