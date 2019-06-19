Mansfield’s new mayor sets sights on ‘easy wins’

Mansfield’s new mayor has said he will look for “easy wins” in Warsop within the 92 recommendations to last year’s mayoral commission.

Speaking to members of Warsop Parish Council, Andy Abrahams said: “We are stock taking from what has been left, looking to see where we might be going wrong and where we can improve as a council.

“In terms of the mayoral commission undertaken by the previous mayor, we will look for any easy wins for Warsop within the 92 recommendations and look at ways to achieve them.

“I want to do things in a different way than before, to involve the community with honest commitments and communication, and this might help us to achieve these easy wins.

“One of the most important things is delivering on the issues residents want. If there are any solutions which can be achieved quickly and its something people want, this is an easy win in itself.”