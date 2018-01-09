Mansfield’s new Aldi to open in early summer

The Aldi store currently under construction on the edge Mansfield has been given an opening date of ‘early summer’.

Work has been underway on the site of the new store on land next to the Golden Eagle pub just off Southwell Road since June.

This week an Aldi spokesperson geve an update on the expected opening date. The spokesman said: “Work is progressing well at our Mansfield store, which we hope to open early this Summer.

“The store will create up to 30 new jobs. Anyone who is interested in applying should visit our website at www.aldirecruitment.co.uk”

The new 1,925 sq m shop will include up to 125 parking spaces, six for disabled and six parent and child and accessed by Oak Leaf Close, the entrance used by those visiting the Golden Eagle.