Mansfield's MP nominated for MP of the Year

Ben Bradley, Mansfield’s MP has been nominated for the Patchwork Foundation MP of the Year Awards.

The nomination aims to recognise Mr Bradley’s work locally and nationally to "engage Mansfield’s young people in politics".

The Patchwork Foundation works to encourage underrepresented groups, such as young people from deprived communities, to engage with politics and democracy at both a local and national levels.

The MP of the Year Awards give individuals, and those from grassroots community organisations the opportunity to commend MPs for the work they have done for young people in

their communities.

Mr Bradley said: “I’m really pleased to be nominated, and to see some of my work to help and support Mansfield’s young people recognised in this way.

"The award ceremony for it is in December this year, so fingers crossed.”