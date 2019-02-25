Mansfield's got talent show in memory of 'Mr Forest Town'

The long-running event this year will be held in memory of Simon Crofts, the site manager of Forest Town Arena (FTA).

Carol Newton, an organiser of the event said: "Until recently, the spearhead of those events was Simon Crofts, ex-Mansfield Road Show, and FTA Site Manager, affectionately known as "Mr Forest Town", who sadly passed away suddenly aged 51 at the arena in August 2018.

"We have organised our current campaign in his memory, and to provide a much needed children's play area at the club premises.

"Having helped dozens of local regional and national charities, we needed to put something into our own community and this year, F.T.A. are the beneficiary.

Organisers are looking for amateur musicians, singers, dancers, comedians and bands for the auditions which begin on March 1.

The charity event is held annually at Forest Town Arena (FTA), Mansfield and , has been actively fund-raising for charities such as Help for Heroes, the Emily Harris Foundation and Portland College.

The competition has no age restriction, and has a one-off registration fee of £5 per act, which is donated to the charity.

A total of £1,000 is up for grabs for the winners.

Anyone interested can contact the club direct on 01623 624678 pick up an entry form and/or turn up at the auditions.

Carol added: "We would like to hear from musicians, singers, dancers, comedy/speciality acts, bands, cheer troupes, jugglers etc - whatever talent we need to experience it."

The semi-finals will take place on July 27th, with the grand final on August 3.

Auditions will be held every Friday from March 1 until July 17, at 7.30pm at the arena on Clipstone Road West, Forest Town