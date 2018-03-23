Mansfield's first Peaky Blinders inspired bar is open

The Garrison a micro pub with a Peaky Blinders twist has opened its doors today.

The new bar on Leeming Street, Mansfield, opened its doors at 4pm today (Friday, March 23) and will be open till midnight.

The pub is now open.

Owner Dan Moody, 37, has said the pub is inspired by the BBC show Peaky Blinders and his grandfather who was part of the garrison at Fort George, Scotland.

Dan explaining how he chose the pubs name said: "My mum use to tell me stories about my granddad when I was a kid and watching Peaky Blinders one of their pubs is also called The Garrison so it fit."

The keen brewer from South Normanton said when the building came up for sale he jumped at the opportunity.

Dan who also works as a self employed joiner made everything in the pub, he said: "I am very excited about the pub being open, but I am also a bit nervous.

You can visit the pub on Leeming Street.

"It has been getting a lot of attention on Facebook.

"It is a big gamble, I don't know if it will take off."

Real ale and a selection of gins will be sold at the dog friendly pub.

Including Sadlers' Peaky Blinders inspired gin and beer.

You can try the owners own beer.

The pub also sells a sloe gin cider.

Dan also set up the Wrinkly Dog, on Outram Street, Sutton, another micro pub which he sold last year.

He said: "The pub is for people who like change, we will be changing the gins and real ales around so it will not constantly be the same.

"We also have a variety of local beers."

The pub will sell Moody Fox beer which Dan runs with Jody Fox, 37, from Mansfield.

Jody who cleaned the windows before the grand opening said: "The interest has been phenomenal.

"Our beer will be on at the pub permanently."

The pub will be open Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday.