The attraction is due to come to Mansfield on November 30, marking the start of the festive season.

The 30m ice rink will be outside of the Old Town Hall, and will stay open throughout December until New Year's Eve.

Mansfield's Christmas ice skating rink prices, opening times, tickets and more

As well as family skating, there will be a winter hockey tournament and figure skating displays.

The Mansfield One Call Ice Rink website is currently not live - the link will be established mid-November.

Your Chad has rounded up all the information you need if you're planning a visit.

How much will it cost?

Generally, tickets range in price from £5.50 and £7.50.

Prices vary depending on what time you'd like to skate, with a weekend family ticket costing £20 for two adults and two children.

The price drops to £18 during weekdays.

To pay separately, it will cost £7.50 per adult and £5.50 for children and concessions at the weekend.

During the week, prices will reduce to £18 for a family pass, £6 for adults and £5 for children and concessions.

What time will the rink open?

Monday to Wednesday - 12noon to 8pm

Thursdays - 12noon to 9pm

Fridays - 12noon to 8pm

Saturdays - 11am to 9pm

Sundays - 11am to 8pm

The rink will also be open on Christmas and New Year's Eve until 4pm.

What should I wear?

As ice skating is an outdoor activity it is advised to dress appropriately.

It is highly recommended that all skaters wear suitable along thick socks and gloves, along with waterproof clothing.

Thin layers that can be removed are better than one thick layer.

Ice Shows

These half hour shows are narrated live to a Christmas story and have songs by Cantamus choir singers.

The shows will take place as follows:

6pm on 30 November

1pm on 23 December

4pm on 31 December

For any further information, contact Mansfield Disrtict Council.