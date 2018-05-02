Mansfield Royal Bank of Scotland branch set to close after it was revealed only 28 people banked there regularly

The Royal Bank of Scotland has announced it will be closing its Mansfield branch in August.

The branch on Westgate is due to close on August 22 this year.

The closure is part of a national drive to close 162 branches, causing 792 jobs to be lost.

The Royal Bank of Scotland in England and Wales was due to be divested and launched as a separate ‘challenger bank’ under the name Williams and Glyn.

However, Williams and Glyn is no longer launching as a separate brand, and so the decision has been made to close the branches.

The rise in popularity of online banking has also been blamed for the closures, with 72 per cent of Mansfield customers banking in ways other than at the branch.

And just 28 customers visited the branch on a regular, weekly basis. The bank said in-branch transactions have fallen by 53 per cent since 2012.

RBS have confirmed that six jobs will be lost at the branch.

An RBS spokesman said: “We will be proactively contacting our vulnerable customers to let them know about these changes as soon as possible, and will allow plenty of time to give them the help and support they will need.”

A specialist taskforce of experts will be available to support customers who may not be comfortable or familiar with online and mobile banking.

RBS customers will be able to access the bank through alternative means, such as online, mobile and telephone banking.