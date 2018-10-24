Mansfield residents sew thousands of poppies together for remembrance - and it’s not too late to get involved

Mansfield residents have been helping to create a poppy parade display - and you can still help.

More than 300 residents have helped attach the knitted and crocheted poppies so far onto camouflage nets at the Market Place in Mansfield.

Michael and Matthew Marsh selling RBL items.

And you can still help until Saturday afternoon.

More than 6,000 poppies have been knitted this year, which will be added to the 8,000 that were made by hundreds of local volunteers for last year's display on the front of the Old Town Hall.

Michael Beresford, is the poppy appeal officer for Mansfield's branch of the Royal British Legion.

The 66-year-old from Mansfield said: "We raised around £1,500 last year from the display and we look like we have beat that three days in.

Councillor Saunders, Damian and Councillor Bennett.

"People in Mansfield have given so generously."

However he also said that the public can help out.

He said: "The Royal British Legion member are getting old and are struggling to get people to stand and sell poppies."

Visitors also left messages on the commemoration board.

Damian Bennett, aged 30, from Mansfield was helping to tie on the poppies.

He said: "It's looking really nice - you can tell how much effort has gone into making the poppies.

"It is nice to see that people still think about what happened 100-years on."

The display will be installed during the week prior to Remembrance Sunday on 11 November.