Mansfield resident campaigns for CCTV to stop anti-social behaviour on estate

A resident of the Oak Tree Estate is calling for CCTV cameras to be installed on the alleyway by his house, in a bid to combat anti-social behaviour.

Michael Nash, who lives on Roston Close, says that CCTV is needed to protect vulnerable people on the estate, whose lives have been blighted by anti-social issues.

Michael Nash who is disabled and partially sighted and is asking for a CCTV camera to be installed by the council in the alley by his house to stop the anti-social behaviour that is blighting the Oak Tree estate.

The 54 year old, who suffers numerous health issues which have left him almost housebound said: "On the heath behind us there are idiots on motorbikes and smoking drugs, and I've had people trying my doors late at night.

"I have been harassed in my own home by these people, who have given me abuse over my fence.

"They walk around as late as 2am in the alleyway by my property, and I can hear them in my bedroom.

"They throw stones at windows and have even broken my fence.

"It's low-level kiddie stuff, but it does make you feel vulnerable."

"I'm nearly housebound, my neighbour is in a wheelchair - it's unbelievable.

Michael, who is disabled and partially sighted, says the problem has got worse since he moved onto the estate in June 2018.

He added that the police can't be expected to patrol all the time, so a CCTV camera to catch the perpetrators would be an ideal solution.

"It's not just the town centre that needs cameras, residents need them too." He added.

"The police are limited with what they can do and I can't fault them."

"I just don't know what to do - I can't afford to move but I am always tired because I am being woken up.

"I'm on edge and my neighbours are terrified."

He adds that he has contacted Mansfield District Council about the problem, but feels he is not being listened to.

However, MDC say CCTV is an option, but only as a last resort.

Councillor Bill Drewett, Portfolio Holder for Safer Communities at Mansfield District Council, said: “The council has only received one complaint at this time and within the last 90 days there is only one recorded complaint on both the police and MDC systems and this was about a motorcyclist.

“Neighbourhood Wardens are carrying out work in the area which concentrates on fly tipping due to complaints received. We take all complaints seriously and will consider the use of patrols and other methods that are justified and proportionate to any reported problems.

“CCTV is always an option to consider for any issue but it must be seen as a last resort not the first. This is a legal requirement of the Surveillance Camera Commissioner who governs the use of such cameras. We must consider the whole community and we will always try and find an alternative to the use of cameras, especially when required in an area where there are a lot of private homes.

“We spoke to the resident concerned at Roston Close on the day this was reported. We ask that the public informs us or the police of such incidents so that we can react accordingly.”

A spokesman for Nottinghamshire police said:" There has actually only been one report of anti-social behaviour in Roston Close since Christmas, and that was reported on 15 February – which was a report of shouting in the street.

"There have been some other reports of anti-social behaviour in the surrounding area but these appear to be low level. The PCSO for the area regularly patrols the area.

"From the information available the local neighbourhood policing team do not consider this an antisocial behaviour hotspot. We would encourage any member of the public to report any anti-social behaviour incidents so we are aware and can take appropriate action."

Ben Bradley, Mansfield's MP said: “We all want to feel safe in our homes and to feel that the Authorities and the Police are there to protect us. Obviously they can’t be everywhere at the same time and rely on an element of local intelligence gathering; cameras can often be helpful in getting that evidence together and I’d welcome that investment.

"I think that this kind of ‘low level’ crime often goes under the radar even though arguably it has a big societal impact on people’s lives and that isn’t good enough."