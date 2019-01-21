Mansfield raised Cassie Bradley starts new role in Coronation Street

A Mansfield actress has stepped out onto the cobbles in Weatherfield to play a very mysterious woman.

Born and raised in Nottingham and Mansfield Cassie Bradley has stared Coronation Street as 'Natalie' who is playing a "dangerous game".

Cassie appearing on Casualty. (Image BBC)

Natalie first appeared looking for Nick Tilsley, who is know for stealing £80,000 from his gran's bank account.

Natalie is also a waitress from Nick Tilsley's Nottingham restaurant.

Speaking about her role Cassie said: "Feeling very honoured and excited to be on this street. Having the best time and drinking lots of tea (mashed the Northern way)."

Since the showing of Cassie's first episode she has received support from Nottingham and Mansfield residents.

Responding to a well wisher on Twitter she wrote: "Thank you so much for all the hometown support!"

However appearing on the ITV soap is not the first time Cassie has made it onto your TV screen.

She also played Christopher Dean's first ice skating partner during the Christmas Day special Torvill & Dean.

She also starred in Casualty last year playing Leigh-Anne Carr.