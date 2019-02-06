Mansfield pub boss at heart of social mobility drive

The boss at a pub in Mansfield has helped to launch a new, national programme of recruitment and training for people with disadvantaged backgrounds.

Claire Burgin, who is the general manager of the Bold Forester on Botany Avenue, joined her employer, Greene King, at the House Of Commons for the social mobility drive.

Greene King is behind the Stepping Up programme, which aims to provide the best job opportunities in the hospitality sector for people from all walks of life, regardless of their personal history or circumstances.

Claire was highlighted as a key case-study because she left school with low confidence and no qualifications.

But she completed an apprenticeship with the brewery and was encouraged to develop her career and progress within the industry.

She said: “I feel I really benefited from my apprenticeship. I hope other people will look at my story and see how they can be helped by training to overcome the odds and create a successful career-path for themselves.”

The programme stresses the need to challenge the barriers of social mobility, including for ex-offenders who want to find work, and commits to supporting 20,000 apprentices by 2022. It is backed by the government.