Mansfield primary school rated good by Ofsted inspectors

The good progress and achievement of pupils at a Mansfield primary school has been praised by Ofsted inspectors in its latest report.

Farmilo Primary School and Nursery School on Woburn Road has been rated as good following the visit by the education watchdogs in September.

Inspectors said The leadership team has maintained the good quality of education in the school since the last inspection. And Head teacher Suzanne Tryner has provided strong leadership, along with governors and senior leaders, which has

built on strengths and successfully tackled the areas for improvement.

They found parents, children and staff are overwhelmingly happy with the quality of education and safety at the school. It was frequently described as a ‘family school’ where the values ‘Imagine and believe, inspire and achieve’ are brought to life by an exciting range of experiences for the children.

The pupils’ conduct continues to be excellent. In lessons, they are attentive and keen to do well. Each class has identified a rota of leaders who are able to take charge of some of the classroom organisation.

Head teacher Mrs Tryner said: “We are absolutely delighted we have got a good rating again.

It is down to the hard work from teachers and staff and everybody who has supported the school. the pupils have been amazing and we are proud of everybody.

The report says the school urgently needs to address reading at Key Stage 2 and we have already started to improve teaching of reading which will contribute to improved outcomes by the end of the year.”