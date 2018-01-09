Mansfield primary school ordered to improve after Ofsted result

Staff at a Mansfield primary school are confident it is “heading in the right direction” after being ordered to improve by education bosses.

Inspectors from education watchdog Ofsted said Berry Hill School, Black Scotch Lane, “requires improvement”, having being rated good at its last inspection in 2012.

In their newly published report, inspectors said there were “variations in the quality of teaching”, particularly in Key Stage 2.

The report says: “Leaders have not maintained the high standards seen at the end of Key Stage 2 at the time of the last inspection.

“Although there have been improvements in some subjects, leaders were not quick enough to respond effectively to the decline in standards.

“They have not been able to secure consistently strong teaching.”

The report said a “thirst for learning is in decline” for pupils in Key Stage 2, who told inspectors they would like more difficult work to do, or that they were “bored”.

Inspectors said that, due to a high turnover of staff, most subject leaders are new to their posts, which meant“their skills, and the impact they have in their subjects, are limited”.

Areas that required improvement include the effectiveness of leadership and management, quality of teaching, learning and assessment as well as outcomes for pupils.

However, the report rated early years’ provision, as well as the personal development, behaviour and welfare of pupils as good.

The report said: Children get off to a flying start in the early years. They are well taught and well cared for.”

Pupils of all ages were also thought to be well behaved, polite and respectful toward other students and staff.

A letter to parents on the school’s website said: “Moving forward, we are already acting on the areas both school and Ofsted have identified for improvement and feel confident we are heading in the right direction.

“It was acknowledged improvements are under way.

“Well supported by our governors, we know we will expand upon the positives such as those demonstrated in our early years’ provision and other areas highlighted.”

Ian Pearce, chairman of governors, said, “The report identifies many positives and highlights areas for the school to work on to improve further.

“The children impressed the inspectors with their good manners and good behaviour.”

Susan Brown, headteacher, said: “It was reassuring to hear all of our pupils feel safe and are well cared for, including those with special educational needs and disabilities.”