Mansfield police want to speak to these three young men

Police want to speak to the three men in the below pictures after a theft at a Mansfield shop.

Three men are believed to have entered the O2 Four Seasons store in West Gate and taken two mobile phones from the display before running out of the shop without paying.

Please call police if you know the men.

The incident happened on Sunday, March 25, but police have only just released details to the media.

If you recognise the men or think you can help, call Nottinghamshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting incident number 429 of March 25.