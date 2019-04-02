Mansfield online shopper's shock as dress leaves her looking like a 'bin bag'

An online shopper from Mansfield got more than she bargained for when she ordered a dress online.

Niamh O'Donnell, 20, from Mansfield, spent £200 on clothes from online fashion retailer PrettyLittleThing.

However, she told the Daily Mail that one dress - described on the website as a 'black satin v bar drape bodycon dress' was badly-fitted and left her looking like a 'bin bag'.

Niamh, who works as a trainee accountant asked her friend Emily Shields, 20, to take pictures of her as she tried her clothing haul on.

Posting a side-by-side photo of the dress on PrettyLittleThing.com, and the item received on Twitter, Emily said: 'When the @officialPLT order doesn't quite meet expectations'

Emily who works in hospitality, filmed Niamh trying on the £25 dress.

The dress as it appears on PrettyLittleThing.com

Niamh told the Daily Mail: "I looked like a bin bag. I looked like someone should have put me in the nearest bin."

Emily added: "It was just a bad design and a bad fit which resulted in the world's worst combination.

"We were going on a night out the night after and she'd spent over £200 on dresses and she sent all of them back bar one.

"It wasn't the most successful PLT haul I've seen. To be fair, we'd both still order there.

"When it comes to ordering online it's always a bit of a gamble, sometimes it pays off, sometimes it doesn't. This time it definitely didn't."