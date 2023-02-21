The newly announced plans also include significant support for domestic abuse prevention measures and victim support programmes.

Under the reforms, announced by Home Secretary Suella Braverman, anyone jailed for 12 months or more for coercive control, including suspended sentences, will be placed on the violent and sex offender register. These individuals will also be electronically tagged to ensure better protections for their victims and the public at large.

These reforms also include plans that will force these dangers to the public to inform police about any travel overseas, bank details and whether they stay in a household with a child for more than 12 hours. Alongside these restrictions, offenders will also be required to behavioural change programs.

Coun Ben Bradley, fifth from right, meeting with NIDAS.

The new plans announced by government do not only deal with punishing the perpetrator of domestic abuse, but also seek to tackle it at source and support victims as a key priority.

A key part of the support for victims is a two-year £8.4 million fund that will support victim support programmes, ensuring people are not held back by the abuse they have suffered. Furthermore, the Ask for Ani scheme which has been utilised in pharmacies for the last two years, will be piloted in Jobcentres across the country.

Coun Bradley, also Nottinghamshire Council leader, said: “Domestic abuse is an absolutely horrendous crime that significantly impacts whole families and can have long term affects for victims. I have seen first-hand this impact domestic abuse has on people, through my work with Nottinghamshire Independent Domestic Abuse Service here in Mansfield.’

“Protecting the public from those who perpetrators this crime is absolutely vital and that is why I welcome the measures announced against the most serious offenders.

“Placing these individuals on the violent and sex offender register brings with it a number of conditions that help to protect the public and limit opportunities for any future offences. This combined with electronic tagging of these offenders means our police will be better informed on the activities of these people and can better protect all of us.’

“When domestic abuse does happen it is vital to support victims and make sure they are able to move on and live their lives to the fullest. I have seen the amazing work done by NIDAS to ensure this happens through their emphasis on empowering the victims of this awful crime. Because I welcome the fact that these reforms include a commitment to spend £8.4 million over two years on victim support programmes.