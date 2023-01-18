Mansfield MP welcomes £29,275 in National Lottery funding for district

Coun Bradley, Mansfield MP and Nottinghamshire Council leader, is also thanking National Lottery players for the role they have played in helping raise this money for good causes locally.

He welcomed the grants and encouraged more local groups, charities and good causes to apply for funding from the National Lottery, saying it could be a lifeline during the current cost of living rise.

An example of an organisation to benefit from the latest round of funding is Mansfield Town Football in the Community, which received £9,999.

Coun Ben Bradley, Mansfield MP and Nottinghamshire Council leader, outside his constituency office in Mansfield town centre.

This money will be used as part of the Active Minds project to continue brining isolated members of the community together through football and other sports. This programme is aimed at men and aims to reduce isolation, improve mental and physical health, and improve lives.

The funding is being distributed by The National Lottery Community Fund, the largest funder of community activity in the UK, which distributes money raised by National Lottery players. In the latest round of funding the national Lottery distributed over £100 million to good causes across the England.

Coun Bradley said: “It is great to hear Mansfield has continued to benefit from National Lottery funding with almost £30,000 going to good causes in our area.

“Funding like this makes a real difference to people in our community.

“This difference is visible in projects like Active Minds which is helping to make sure isolated people, in particular men who are less likely to talk about these issues, are not left alone to deal with their mental health problems and are connected through sport to other people.’

“Constituents will know the issue of men’s mental health is one close to my heart and a cause I have been raising in Parliament for a number of years. That is why I am so pleased this Lottery funding has gone to help those men who may be feeling isolated and struggling the most with their mental health.’

“I encourage any local good cause who may be exploring funding options to look into the National Lottery and apply for funding.”

