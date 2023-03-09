The group consisted of 40 people who all travelled down to London from Mansfield early in the morning on a bus organised by Coun Bradley and his team.

During the trip, constituents enjoyed a tour of Parliament Coun Bradley, also Nottinghamshire Council leader, had arranged. The tour route includes the Chambers of both Houses, the State Rooms in the House of Lords, Central Lobby, St Stephen’s Hall and Westminster Hall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following the tour, Coun Bradley then held a question-and-answer session in one of Parliament’s committee rooms. During the session, he answered questions on a range of issues from roads to education.

Coun Ben Bradley and the group outside 10 Downing Street.

Ofsted reports of local schools were also a key issue for constituents. The upcoming council and mayoral elections were discussed alongside a number of issues and frustrations people had with Mansfield Council.

Once the Q&A session had concluded, the group then moved on to Downing Street, where they were able to take some photographs outside the famous Number 10 door.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Bradley said: “I thoroughly enjoyed welcoming a group of constituents to Parliament. We used to run these trips before Covid hit and I have been wanting to get them back up and running.

“I have always been enthusiastic about engaging as many people as possible with politics and these trips are the perfect way to do that. Not only do people get to learn about some of the amazing history that our Parliament has to offer, but they also get the opportunity to get their questions answered, or to raise any concerns they have about local or national politics.

“It was also brilliant to end the trip with a visit to Downing Street, so people could get some photos in front of the iconic door we have all seen on the news.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad