Mansfield MP urges constituents to take part in coronation celebrations

The event will be taking place at Westminster Abbey on Saturday, May 6, with events being held across the country to mark the historic occasion, including many events in Mansfield and Nottinghamshire.

A key part of the celebrations is The Big Lunch, an effort to bring neighbours and communities together to share friendship, food and fun while also being part of history. Millions of people across the UK will be taking part in the Big Lunch by having street parties in their communities – see mansfield.gov.uk/coronation

A week before the coronation, Mansfield Museum is holding a King's Coronation and teddy bear's tea party: stay and play session. This will help to show little ones why people are celebrating this historic occasion and what it feels like to be patriotic. The Teddy Bear’s Tea Party is taking place on April 28, from 12.30-2pm. Mansfield Museum will also be holding a screening of the event itself on May 6, from 10am-3pm.

Coun Ben Bradley with the board in his office decorated in coronation theme.

The day after the Coronation, Berry Hill Park is playing host to the King’s Coronation Celebration. This will be an afternoon of live music, youth performers, picnics, Punch and Judy shows, fairground organ, craft activities and more including free hand-waving flags. Local people are encouraged to come down and take part in the celebrations while also supporting the local businesses who will be providing the food.

Coun Bradley said: “The Coronation is a historic occasion which most of us will likely have never seen before. As such, it is important we all take part in the variety of celebrations taking place across Mansfield and Nottinghamshire.

“Locally we’re lucky to have numerous events catering to all ages taking place in Mansfield, such as the Teddy Bear Tea Party. The day after the Coronation itself, there will be a celebration in Berry Hill Park with a huge variety of food vendors, Punch and Judy shows and fun for all the family.