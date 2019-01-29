Mansfield MP says £130 million Government investment to support and inspire teachers is great news

I visited The Brunt’s Academy at the start of the week to open its new Byron building, writes Ben Bradley MP.

This is a fantastic investment in the futures of young people in Mansfield by the Evolve Trust, which runs the school.

Ben Bradley MP

Projects like this can go a long well to helping students feel valued, and show that people are investing in them.

I was pleased to see that same morning new announcements of support for schools and teachers with their recruitment and development.

We all know teachers have a tough job and the challenges of recruiting teachers and supporting them to stay in the classroom are well documented.

You can’t have a great school without great teachers so it’s important the Government can act to help lighten the load where possible, and ensure every new teacher has the support and training they need.

As part of this, the Department for Education want to make it easier for teaching to be flexible throughout life, including part-time working and making the process of getting in to teaching as a career-change much easier.

The new strategy announced this week will see a new £130 million programme of development and support for new teachers, including reduced timetables to help them make the most of it.

It also includes financial incentives to keep great teachers in the classroom rather than changing careers.

We need to help teachers be truly inspirational for our young people, and that means stripping away the bureau-cracy and hassle, giving them the best possible support, and making sure that there are the right incentives and career progressions in place to ensure teaching continues to be an attractive profession that great graduates want to get in to.

The new strategy isn’t the whole answer - of course nothing ever is.

But it’s great to see this being prioritised by Government and new steps being taken to help us grow the national workforce of great teachers.

I hope we see much more work in this area in the future.