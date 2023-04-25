The APPG works to ensure county authorities and their communities are given an influential voice, acting as a forum to raise county issues – and opportunities – in Parliament and around Westminster.

It promotes and illustrates the importance of county councils and county unitary authorities to MPs, peers, ministers and policymakers, proactively engaging with government legislation and policy that affects local government and the public services that matter to residents in county areas.

Active since 2013, the APPG has produced influential reports on social mobility, economic growth deals in county areas, and health and social care integration. The APPG hosts regular briefings and informal receptions for networking within Parliament.

Coun Ben Bradley, second from right, at the APPG's annual general meeting.

Coun Bradley, also Nottinghamshire Council leader and member for Mansfield North, said: “It was a real honour to be re-elected as chairman. As a group we seek to take the issues raised with us by county councils to government and ensure the problems that affect local leaders are addressed at the national level.

“As the leader of Nottinghamshire Council myself I know full well the problems facing county councils and local authorities from social care to highways. As such, I am in a unique position to bring my first-hand experiences running a local council to government and work with them to find solutions.