Mansfield MP meets Chancellor and senior Downing Street officials to raise town's concerns

Meetings include with the Prime Minister’s policy team inside 10 Downing Street and with Mr Hunt in Parliament.

During the Downing Street meeting, Coun Bradley, also Nottinghamshire Council leader, discussed his priorities for the regeneration of Mansfield town centre.

This focused on ensuring the money and projects promised were delivered in a timely manner so constituents in Mansfield can see the benefits and the town centre can be regenerated.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Coun Ben Bradley in his meeting with the Chancellor. (Photo by: Coun Ben Bradley)

Coun Bradley highlighted the ongoing projects in Mansfield, such as the redevelopment of the old Beales building and the regeneration of Stockwell Gate and pressed home the importance of removing barriers so the projects can be delivered in a timely manner.

The meeting with the Chancellor took place alongside colleagues from across Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire to discuss the upcoming autumn statement.

In particular, Coun Bradley raised the issue of Nottinghamshire’s highways and how, despite significantly increasing investment and reforming how the county’s highways have been managed, there is still a gap in the funding needed to properly maintain Nottinghamshire’s roads.

Coun Bradley said: “When I came back to Parliament last week, I stated one of my key priorities was to bring the concerns people had told me about directly to those key players in government.

“I have been doing exactly that through meetings with the Prime Minister’s policy team and the Chancellor.

“During my roundtable with the policy team I made sure to highlight how important delivering on our promises is, be that on towns and town centre regeneration, illegal immigration, the economy or any other subject.

“I also highlighted the local projects we have going on to rejuvenate Mansfield town centre such as the Beales redevelopment and the regeneration of Stockwell Gate.

“It is vitally important to Mansfield that these projects are delivered properly and in a timely manner and I made clear government should remove the barriers often faced by councils when delivering these projects.

“I was also lucky enough to have a meeting with the Chancellor alongside other colleagues from Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire. In this meeting, I highlighted one of the biggest issues that constituents spoke to me about during the summer recess, namely the state of Nottinghamshire’s highways.

“Our county’s roads are a £10 billion asset and if the council was a business it would be spending more than £100 million a year on maintaining them, but our budget is just a fifth of that.

“While we have significantly increased the funding available to our highways team and fundamentally reformed how we maintain our roads, I know residents still want us to do more. That is why in my meeting I pushed the Chancellor to deliver more funding for local authorities like Nottinghamshire Council so we can spend this money on improving our roads, which I know is one of people’s top priorities.

