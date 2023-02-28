Mansfield MP hails 'common-sense' approach to housing transgender prisoners

The change in policy focuses on transgender women prisoners who have committed violent or sexual offences.

Under these new plans, offenders who meet these criteria will no longer be able to be held in mainstream women’s prisons in England and Wales.

This sets out a “common-sense” approach to housing transgender prisoners and ensuring the safety of women in our prisons.

Coun Ben Bradley in Parliament.

Safety is of the highest importance in prisons and the government has decided to put this extra measure in place to protect women. That is why from today, transgender women offenders with male genitalia or who have committed violent or sexual offences will no longer be able to be held in mainstream women’s prisons in England and Wales. Transgender women prisoners who cannot be safely housed in a men’s prison can be imprisoned in a specialist unit.

Coun Bradley, Nottinghamshire Council leader, said: “Unlike in Scotland, where Nicola Sturgeon put political correctness ahead of women's safety, in England the Government is ensuring trans prisoners convicted of sexual offences cannot be placed in women's prisons and cannot put women at risk.”

“It really shouldn't be something you have to announce but, given that half the world somehow doesn't seem to understand this premise, I'm pleased Government has made this absolutely clear!