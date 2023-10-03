Mansfield MP encourages local community organisations to apply for funding for a defibrillator

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The government have launched the application process for the Community Automated External Defibrillators (AED) fund and community organisations can now apply for a grant to fund a life-saving defibrillator for their local area.

Applications for funding can be made here.

Backed by £1 million of government funding, the defibrillator grant will provide at least 1,000 new defibrillators for community spaces across England. Each new defibrillator will be externally mounted to enable 24 hour access by members of the public.

Defibrillators provide vital treatment, with latest research showing that use of these devices within three to five minutes of a cardiac arrest increases the chance of survival by over 40%.

To receive funding, community organisations will be asked to demonstrate that defibrillators will be placed in areas where they are most needed, such as rural areas, places with high footfall or spaces for vulnerable people.

Examples include town halls, community centres, local shops, post offices and local parks, as these spaces ensure that defibrillators are evenly spread throughout communities and easily accessible if someone is experiencing an unexpected cardiac arrest.

The funding is part of our drive to equip the health system with the right technology to help save lives.

Applications for funding will be submitted to Smarter Society and the London Hearts Charity, who have been jointly chosen to manage the grant funding as they will bring industry knowledge of defibrillators and an understanding of where they should be installed.

“Ever since becoming an MP I’ve championed getting more defibrillators installed across Mansfield and training more people to use them.

“I’m pleased the Department for Health and Social Care continues to work with organisations like Smarter Society and the London Hearts Charity to ensure we get more defibrillators in to local communities.

“In the last year Government has ensured every eligible state school in England has access to a defibrillator, and as Mansfield’s MP I’ve encouraged local Councillors to use their community fund to help get more of these life-saving devices installed locally. It's fantastic we're making progress.