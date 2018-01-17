Mansfield MP accused public sector workers of being “lost in their own fantasy land”

Mansfield's MP has received criticism for accusing public sector workers of being “lost in their own fantasy land” and has said they should quit if they were unhappy about their pay.

Conservative MP Ben Bradley wrote a blog post in 2011 attacking workers in the public sector who were protesting the Conservative-Lib Dem coalition’s austerity cuts.

The post was titled “Public sector workers: They don’t know they’re born!” and was published on his then personal blog Consbradders32.

This come after he was also criticised for saying in a blog post from 2012 saying that people who cannot afford to have children should have a vasectomy.

In the post he wrote: “I can’t believe for the life of me that people in the public sector are so lost in their own fantasy land that they can’t see how good they’ve got it.

“Yes, okay, many teachers and teaching assistants and nurses work hard for their money and deserve to get excellent pay and pensions, but headmasters on seventy-odd grand a year?”

In the post he said that if the employees believed their pay was not good enough they should quit.

Public sector workers include nurses, police, teachers, and firefighters.

In the post the 28-year-old who earns a basic salary of £74,962 said: “The same can be said for many of the unemployed.

“‘Oh, I’ve got a masters degree, I’m not working in a shop’ – Well if a shop’s the only place that will have you then you’d better get yourself writing out some retail based CVs!”

A Conservative party spokesperson has said Mr Bradley has 'apologised for the comments.'