Mansfield Men's Probus Club makes donation to Asthma UK

Mansfield Men's Probus Club’s Christmas lunch, held at the Oakham Suite, enjoyed well-known speaker Mike Storr talking about comedians past and present, before handing over a donation to Asthma UK.

By Neil SmithContributor
10 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 19th Dec 2022, 1:49pm

Mansfield Men’s Probus Club, for retired or semi-retired people, had a great Christmas lunch at the Oakham Suite where they were wonderfully entertained by well-known speaker, Mike Storr, bringing back memories of famous comedians – Masters of Mirth.

Mr Storr then received a cheque a cheque on behalf of Asthma UK from Probus president Mike Hawley.

From left, Nikki Hawley, Mansfield Men's Probus Club president Mike Hawley, speaker Mike Storr, Anne Bull and club secretary Mike Bull.