Mansfield Men's Probus Club makes donation to Asthma UK
Mansfield Men’s Probus Club, for retired or semi-retired people, had a great Christmas lunch at the Oakham Suite where they were wonderfully entertained by well-known speaker, Mike Storr, bringing back memories of famous comedians – Masters of Mirth.
Mr Storr then received a cheque a cheque on behalf of Asthma UK from Probus president Mike Hawley.