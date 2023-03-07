All students participated in the preliminary rounds in the intra-college Mathematics Education Innovation further education maths challenge.

Up to 50 students participated in the college final, a competition designed for post-16 students working towards a functional skills maths qualification or improving their GCSE maths grade.

This highly successful way of engaging and motivating students with maths, results in improved student confidence and engagement through the development of maths problem solving skills and is open to any student aged 16-19 who has not yet achieved a grade 4 or above in GCSE maths and is enrolled at a school or college involved with the challenge.

Sally Drury, centre with The Funkies winners Finn Maguire, left, from carpentry and Tyler Leah, from brickwork.

The West Notts students were split into the three categories aimed at different abilities. There were The Funkies, Ein2steins and team Go Forth all competing throughout the day.

The competition saw students take part in a range of Kahoot quizzes and Tarsia jigsaw puzzles. A Tarsia puzzle is a jigsaw or domino activity which contains questions and answers on different side which the student has to match up.

Congratulations go to six students across the groups who will now go on to compete in the regional finals at Leicester Tigers’ Welford Road Stadium, to compete with other students from colleges and schools in the region.

The winning pairs of students were Finn Maguire from carpentry and Tyler Leah from brickwork, who won in the The Funkies group. Callum Down and Adam Page from the computer science department won the Ein2steins challenge, and Anais Anthony and Mae Barker from the animal care team won the Go Forth challenge.

The runners-up were Caroline Moor and CJ Williams from plastering, Natasha Faith in animal care, Tommy Barlow in carpentry and Josh Roberts in plumbing and were congratulated with certificates for competing in the challenge.

Sally Drury, head of the college’s maths department, said: “We saw a great turn-out from our students in the maths challenge. It really is a successful way of engaging and motivating students with maths and helps them to overcome barriers with complex problems in this subject.

“We saw a number of students gradually improve their confidence and engagement through this interactive way of learning and competing. It is definitely something that we aim to repeat at West Notts. We’re really looking forward to next week and seeing how well our winners fare in the regional competition.”