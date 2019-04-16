Mansfield man who stopped at shop for 15 minutes told he was there for 28 hours by parking firm

A Mansfield man is refusing to pay a 'ridiculous' parking fine, that alleges he was parked outside his local shop for 28 hours.

Les Kittle, 65, says the £170 fine is unjust, as he was in the shop for 15 minutes at most.

(L-R) Les Kittle and Terry Wilkins outside the One Stop onWoodhouse Road, where they have received parking fines.

Les stopped at his local shop - the One Stop on Woodhouse Road on October 9, 2018.

He was shocked to receive a parking fine for £100 from Civil Enforcement Ltd a week later, which alleged he had parked outside the shop for 28 hours.

Mr Kittle said: "The ticket said I had parked for one day and four hours, but I was there for 15 minutes at most. Why would I be parked for that long outside my local shop?

"I called in at the One Stop with the letter, which I though was just a scam.

"Staff said it happened quite often, and they could email Civil Enforcement to try and quash the fine."

However, the fine was not quashed, and has now grown to £170, and has been passed on to debt collectors.

Mr Kittle says he will not pay it on principle.

"I am not paying - I've done nothing wrong." He added.

Mr Kittle believes the camera system in the car park is flawed, as delivery lorries park in front of the cameras.

"It's a flawed system - the company running that car park needs to improve the way it is run." he added.

Mr Kittle's neighbour, Terry Wilkins, has received three fines.

He added that Mr Wilkins has taken pictures of a lorry parked in front of the camera that captures vehicles entering and leaving the car park, which he said may explain why he received the fine.

Mr Kittle wants to warn others about the system in place.

"This problem needs highlighting, as people will just pay the fine without contesting it." he added.

"It's ridiculous - how many people are having to pay these fines?

"If I had done something wrong, I would have paid it, but I haven't."