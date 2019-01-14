Mansfield man who assaulted an emergency worker and shop assistant jailed

A 33-year-old man has been sentenced to 14 days in prison following a series of incidents in Mansfield town centre.

Jeremy Coyle, of Rosemary Street in Mansfield, appeared at Mansfield Magistrates' Court on Friday (11 January 2019) where he pleaded guilty to threatening Behavior, assault on an emergency worker and violent behaviour in a police station.

It's after a series of incidents on Wednesday, January 9, 2019 where he was arrested after threatening retail assistant at a shop in St Peters Retail Park. He then assaulted a police officer and behaved violently whilst in custody.

Coyle was issued with a Criminal Behaviour Order on December, 17, 2018 which bans him from entering the town centre for three years following threatening behaviour.

Neighbourhood Police Inspector Nick Butler said: "I'm glad that Coyle has been with swiftly dealt with for his abusive behaviour in Mansfield town centre. It's totally unacceptable to treat others in this way and his behaviour has frightened people throughout the town centre. Shop workers as indeed emergency service workers should be able to go to work without being threatened and intimidated."