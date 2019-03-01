Mansfield man says McDonald's fries are so salty they made him vomit

A retired Mansfield man says that the McDonald's restaurant on Kings Mill Road East should have a sign warning people about the amount of salt in the fries.

David Wood of Abbott Road Mansfield dined at the restaurant on February 25, after visiting King's Mill Hospital.

He ordered a burger and fries, and started eating them as his wife drove home.

However, after eating the fries, Mr Wood, aged 62, said he was violently sick.

Mr Wood said: "Dear God, it was horrendous.

"I was violently sick on in the car, and again at home.

"I complained to the manager, who said it was standard procedure to salt the chips before they are served.

"I wasn't even given a refund or an apology. I couldn't even eat my burger because of the salt on the chips.

Mr Wood added that the experience has put him off eating at McDonald's again.

"We are warned about not eating too much salt - McDonald's should provide salt packets so you have a choice of how salty you have your food.

"I want to warn people about how revolting they were."

A spokesman for McDonald's said: “We’ve worked hard to improve our recipes and to reduce fat, salt and sugar across our entire menu, without compromising on the taste that our customers love.

"Since 2005, we’ve reduced the salt content across our entire menu by nearly 35 per cent, and also increased the options available.

"Customers can now swap fries for carrot sticks or a fruit bag, or have the option of customising their fries to make them unsalted at our self-order screens or at the counter.”