Mansfield man jailed after he pushed a woman into a fridge and onto a bed

A Mansfield man who stalked a woman and assaulted her has been jailed for two years.

Sam Wood, 31, of Carlton Street, pleaded guilty to charges of stalking, taking a motor vehicle without the owner's consent and driving without insurance.

Sam Wood

Wood was also found guilty, following a trial, of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, assault by beating and dangerous driving.

During one of the incidents, on September 8, 2018, he pushed the woman into a fridge and onto a bed, holding her down. She bit him to get free and ran way but Wood followed her and kicked her.

On another occasion, on October 13, 2018, the woman was driving a car when Wood leant into the vehicle and was verbally abusive towards her.

She tried to drive off but he grabbed the handbrake to stop her moving. She then tried to get out of the car but he pulled her back by her hair before she managed to drive off.

Wood regularly followed the woman home, making her feel unsafe and scared.

She also received phone calls, voice messages and emails from Wood, causing her harassment, and on October 19, 2018, he was banging on her door and being verbally abusive towards her.

The continued harassment and verbal abuse affected her so much that she changed her mobile phone and moved address.

On October 31, 2018, the woman was driving to work when she realised Wood was driving the car behind her which scared her.

He accelerated past her and then pulled in front of her causing her to stop suddenly. She couldn't reverse as there was a car behind her.

Wood jumped out of his car and started banging on her car window and shouting at her. She remained in her car.

Wood got back into his own car and the woman thought he was driving off but he turned his car around and pulled up next to her. He continued to verbally abuse her while she was on the phone to the police, causing her to feel nervous and scared due to his behaviour.

When officers went to arrest Wood at a property in Mansfield, on November 2, 2018, they were informed that he had been seen driving a car so left to try and locate it. Wood had sped off from an officer in the car.

About 10 minutes later an officer saw Wood in a van which had failed to stop. A short time later he was found and arrested.

Speaking after Wood was sentenced at Nottingham Crown Court, on Thursday, January 10, Detective Constable Janet Percival said: "‘I would like to commend the bravery of the woman and witnesses who assisted us throughout this investigation and helped us bring Wood to justice.

"I hope this outcome, with Woods now behind bars, brings the woman some comfort and reassurance and she can now move forward with her life.

"Nottinghamshire Police remains absolutely committed to investigating and prioritising stalking cases. We continue to work closely with the Crown Prosecution Service to achieve successful prosecutions and work with other partner agencies to safeguard victims."