Mansfield man gets ban after driving in 'antisocial' manner around supermarket car park

A man who drove a vehicle in an antisocial and careless manner around a supermarket car park off Nottingham Road in Mansfield, has been convicted of dangerous driving.

Michael Shaw, 24, of Hall Street in Mansfield was sentenced on Friday 5 December 2017 at Mansfield Magistrates Court.

He was charged with dangerous Driving on 22 September 2017 and pleaded guilty to the offence.

Shaw received a 12 month disqualification order and retest, a community order and an unpaid work requirement.

He was also ordered to pay court costs of £200 and a victim surcharge of £85.